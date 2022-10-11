Ex-Angels employee to serve 22 years in prison over Tyler Skaggs’ death

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on Tuesday for his role in Tyler Skaggs’ death three years ago.

Kay gave Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose and was charged with one count of drug distribution resulting in death and one count of drug conspiracy. He had been in prison in Fort Worth, Texas, up until his sentencing, but will likely serve the 22 years in his home state of California.

Evidence was also shown in court that Kay made derogatory comments over the phone and through email about Skaggs and his family after his February conviction. He also attacked prosecutors and jurors in those messages.

With members of Skaggs’ family in attendance, one of Kay’s sons read a statement in defense of him prior to sentencing. There was no reaction from either party once a verdict had been reached.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in a Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, after choking to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and various drugs in his system, according to a coroner’s report.

–Field Level Media