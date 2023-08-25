Amazon reportedly in talks to buy ESPN, Disney may charge $20-35 per month for service

Disney’s Entertainment and Sports Programming Network has changed drastically in 2023. Now, following massive layoffs at ESPN and a multi-billion dollar deal for sports betting, even more changes could be looming for the leading sports network.

The Walt Disney Company slashed payroll early this summer, parting ways with 20 on-air personalities including beloved voices like Jeff Van Vundy, Jalen Rose, Bomani Jones and Suzy Kolber. It then followed that up with a $2 billion deal with Penn Entertainment, a partnership that will bring sports betting to Disney.

However, that’s far from the only change that is believed to be coming. Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed interest in finding equity partners for ESPN, offering a massive stake in the multi-billion dollar sports entertainment company. It immediately generated interest from a number of parties.

Already in talks with the NFL, NBA, MLB and Verizon, Disney is now looking at other partners with active negotiations on a multi-billion dollar deal that could have massive ramifications for sports fans and entertainment media moving forward.

According to Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports, Amazon is in active talks to become an equity partner for ESPN. The deal would center on streaming, with a direct-to-consumer version of ESPN that would be made available at one of the highest costs among streaming services.

ESPN, which is already the most expensive channel on cable networks, would reportedly be considering a charge between $20 and $35 per month for customers, making it one of the costliest direct-to-consumer streaming services today.

Amazon has already secured the streaming rights to Thursday Night Football, carrying them for the next decade at a business cost of more than $1 billion per season. Partnering with the largest sports media company would expand Amazon’s reach as a do-it-all company.

Iger has maintained an interest in finding multi-billion dollar investors who can help make ESPN become more profitable. Based on the level of interest Disney has already received, it’s likely that a deal will be reached within the next year.