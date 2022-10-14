Empower Field at Mile High: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -Troutfarm27 - Wiki Commons

Empower Field at Mile High presents one of the best atmospheres in the NFL to catch a live game. From incredible food choices at the concession stands to being able to enjoy the incredible scenery of the Rocky Mountains, Empower Field is an experience like no other. If you or someone you know are looking to visit Empower Field at Mile High, here is everything you could possibly want to know.

Where is Empower Field at Mile High located?

Empower Field at Mile High is in Denver, Colorado. The address of Empower Field is 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204.

Who plays at Empower Field at Mile High?

The Denver Broncos play football at Empower Field at Mile High.

What is the capacity at Empower Field at Mile High?

The capacity at Empower Field at Mile High is 76,125, which is the number of seats at the stadium.

What time do the gates open at Empower Field at Mile High?

Empower Field at Mile High gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at Empower Field at Mile High?

Credit – Denver Broncos Website

There are a limited number of gameday spaces sold on a first-come, first-served basis in Lots A & C. Lot A is the $30 carpool lot, for which you must have four people in the car to buy a space, and no tailgating is allowed in this lot. Lot C is the $40 early tailgating lot and typically sells out within the first hour of being open.

Can you tailgate at Empower Field at Mile High?

Yes, you can tailgate at Empower Field at Mile High. The rules are that any of your items, from grills, chairs, or coolers, must be behind or in front of your vehicle. Drive lanes need to be always kept clear so people can come in or go out. All tailgating parties are to start breaking down 45 minutes prior to kickoff. The lots will open four and a half hours before kickoff.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High?

Yes, you can watch the football team’s warm-up before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring into Empower Field at Mile High?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and is not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be let in the stadium.

Can you bring food and water into Empower Field at Mile High?

Any kind of food items must be contained in a clear plastic bag. You are not allowed to bring any beverages into the stadium, meaning no Gatorade, soda, or water are permitted.

Is Empower Field at Mile High cashless?

Empower Field at Mile High is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Empower Field at Mile High?

Suites at Empower Field at Mile High cost between $18,000-$30,000. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a kitchenette, private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

The Ring of Fame Loge Suites is a unique all-inclusive premium option located on one corner of the 400 Suite Level. Ring of Fame Loge Suites consist of small group seating, typically groups of six.

200 Level Suites are located on the lowest suite level at Empower Field at Mile High. This suite can hold between 17-25 people who have tickets.

400 Level Suites are located on the second suite level at Empower Field at Mile High. This suite can hold between 17 and 25 people.

What is there to eat at Empower Field at Mile High?

Credit – Pxhere

There are some delicious spots to eat when you are at Empower Field at Mile High. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Favs@MH : Serving up hot dogs, popcorn, soda, nachos, and more out at the concession stand at 123.

: Serving up hot dogs, popcorn, soda, nachos, and more out at the concession stand at 123. Drink MKT : Fans looking to grab a cold beer with a wide selection of choices should head to sections 116, 124, 321, 510, and 528.

: Fans looking to grab a cold beer with a wide selection of choices should head to sections 116, 124, 321, 510, and 528. Tenders Love and Chicken : Offering up chicken tenders, wings, sauces, fries, and more out in sections 103 and 122.

: Offering up chicken tenders, wings, sauces, fries, and more out in sections 103 and 122. 505 Green Chile Cheese Dog : A hot dog with Chile sauce, cheese, and chips out in sections 112 and 117.

: A hot dog with Chile sauce, cheese, and chips out in sections 112 and 117. Red Zone Pizza : Get classic Italian pizza out in section 101.

: Get classic Italian pizza out in section 101. King of Brats : Monster dog, peanuts, hot dogs, and the boulder sausage green chili brat out in section 117.

: Monster dog, peanuts, hot dogs, and the boulder sausage green chili brat out in section 117. Frank Bonanno Concepts : Pork belly sandwiches and fried hot chicken sandwiches out in section 119.

: Pork belly sandwiches and fried hot chicken sandwiches out in section 119. Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dog : Delicious hot dogs and sausages out in section 103.

: Delicious hot dogs and sausages out in section 103. Federal Blvd Burger : Custom gourmet burgers with cheese out in sections 107, 512, and 538.

: Custom gourmet burgers with cheese out in sections 107, 512, and 538. French 75 French Dip Sandwich : Prime rib sandwich on a hoagie rollout in sections 130 and 525.

: Prime rib sandwich on a hoagie rollout in sections 130 and 525. Vegetarian Street Tacos : A taco with cauliflower, black beans, and more out in sections 103, 107, 119, 503, and 539.

: A taco with cauliflower, black beans, and more out in sections 103, 107, 119, 503, and 539. End Zone Cheesesteak : Serving up the classic Philly cheesesteak out in sections 106, 131, 513, and 529.

: Serving up the classic Philly cheesesteak out in sections 106, 131, 513, and 529. Wyly Coyote Potatoes: A wide range of potato dishes, including short rip, mac n cheese, Texas chili, jalapeno pepper, and more, are out in section 121.

