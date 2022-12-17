Top 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State: 3 likely landing spots

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ plans for 2024 took a major hit on Saturday with the news that star recruit Dylan Raiola has decided to decommit from attending the university.

More than any other high-level sports endeavor, college athletics is all about playing the long game. While you could be on top this season, that won’t last and programs need to have roster plans for three to five years down the road since the player turnover rate each year is second to none.

That’s why the recruiting process is arguably the most important part of running a successful college football program, and Ohio State thought they hit a home run in May when elite quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola committed to attend the school in 2024. However, that is no longer the case.

On Saturday, the player viewed as the top prospect on many 2024 college football recruiting boards announced that he would go back into the talent pool and will not be playing in Columbus two years from now.

Following the news, Raiola’s father Dominic told ESPN his son does not plan to make a decision on his future any time soon, and will “take the process as it comes over the next few months.” In his sophomore season, Raiola threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns. He followed that up in 2022 with 2,435 yards through the air and 22 touchdowns.

3 possible landing spots for Dylan Raiola in 2024

With Dylan Raiola back in the recruiting pool, many teams are likely to reengage their pursuit of the Chandler High School star. However, few programs will truly have what it takes to bring the 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect to their school.

With that in mind, here are three schools with the best chance to win the Dylan Raiola sweepstakes next year.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not had a winning season since 2016 and their poor 4-8 record in 2022 cost program legend Scott Frost the head coaching gig after five seasons. In pursuit of turning things around quickly, the university hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule in November.

Showing his recruitment savvy, Rhule retained few coaches from the prior regime. However, one of them was Raiola’s uncle, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. While Nebraska isn’t a favorite, that interesting decision could be evidence the program may be getting inside intel and could be a legit candidate now for the teenage star.

USC Trojans

The USC Trojans were one of the teams that were a top contender before Raiola committed to Ohio State. That was also before sophomore Caleb Williams had a historic season and won the Heisman Trophy award.

With William’s value at a high heading into his junior season, he is sure to take his talents to the NFL after next season. Meaning the Trojans need to prepare for life after Williams in 2024 and somewhat maintain the winning standard he’ll set for the university during his tenure.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Unsurprisingly, the Alabama Crimson Tide was a leading candidate for Dylan Raiola earlier this year and that will be the case again over the next few months. However, after a two-loss season in 2022, missing the playoffs, and falling short in the National Championship game in 2021, Alabama’s dominance in college football is on very shaky ground.

Understanding that his influence in recruiting has been weakened due to new rules allowing amateur athletes to be compensated, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban could make a concerted effort to make sure they land Raiola this time and solidify three big seasons of winning starting in 2024.