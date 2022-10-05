Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, Jordan Poole get into fight during practice

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is facing potential disciplinary action from his own team once again. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green got into a physical altercation with young guard Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday.

The report indicates that Green is now facing internal discipline from the organization following the fight.

“When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation.” Report on Draymond Green, Jordan Poole altercation

Golden State immediately canceled the remainder of practice and attempted to calm nerves. According to Charania, Green and Pooke consistently get into verbal arguments. But the defending champs believe that a line was crossed.

Entering potential contract year, Draymond Green is under a microscope

Remember, it was last season’s NBA Playoffs that Green was ejected during a conference semifinals game against the Memphis Grizzlies. During the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the star forward was suspended for a game after receiving a Flagrant 1 foul following an altercation with LeBron James. Indirectly, this led to Golden State blowing a 3-1 series lead that summer.

Green has been disciplined by the Warriors for internal issues, too. Back in 2018, Green was suspended by the Warriors after a heated altercation with then-teammate Kevin Durant. At that point, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr indicated that they would deal with the issue internally.

“My feeling on Draymond and his impact on our team doesn’t change. These things happen sometimes over the course of an NBA season. We deal with it — again, internally — so any conversations that are happening or have happened it’s our business.” Steve Kerr on Draymond Green suspension in 2018

As for this most-recent incident, there’s not a lot of information available outside of a report indicating that Warriors players have noticed a changed in Poole’s mentality as he enters stardom.

“Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension,” Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports noted.

Poole, 23, is coming off a breakout third season in the NBA, averaging 18.5 points and 4.0 assists on 36% shooting from distance. There’s a good chance that he’s going to net a massive extension worth roughly $121 million over four years ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline.