Dragons dominate East in Summer Showdown qualifying

The Shanghai Dragons capped their successful qualification for the Summer Showdown with a sweep Sunday against the Seoul Dynasty in a battle of unbeaten teams in the East Region.

The Dragons (6-0) posted back-to-back 2-1 wins on Lijiang Tower and Midtown before pulling out a 6-5 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar to hand the Dynasty (5-1) their first loss.

The Philadelphia Fusion (2-4) also finished above the cutoff line thanks to a clutch 3-1 win Sunday against the Hangzhou Spark (1-5).

The Fusion opened with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower. After a 1-0 loss on Paraiso, Philadelphia earned consecutive 1-0 decisions on Dorado and Colosseo to advance.

The top four teams from the East and the top eight from the West qualify for the double-elimination $330,000 Summer Showdown starting on Thursday.

The Guangzhou Charge (4-2) also advanced from the East.

Action at the Summer Showdown begins Friday with the Dragons facing the Charge and the Dynasty playing the Fusion.

Qualifying concludes Sunday with two matches in the West Region:

–London Spitfire vs. Toronto Defiant

–Florida Mayhem vs. New York Excelsior

West

1. Dallas Fuel, 6-0, +11, 6 points

2. San Francisco Shock, 5-1, +10, 5

3. Toronto Defiant 4-1, +6, 4

4. Houston Outlaws, 3-2, +4, 4

T5. Vancouver Titans, 3-3, +2, 3

T5. Washington Justice, 3-3, +2, 3

7. London Spitfire, 2-3, +1, 2

8. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-4, 0, 2

T9. Atlanta Reign, 2-4, -3, 2

T9. Florida Mayhem, 2-3, -3, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 2-3, -5, 2

12. Boston Uprising, 2-4, -8, 1

13. Paris Eternal, 0-6, -17, 0

East

1. Shanghai Dragons, 6-0, +17, 6

2. Seoul Dynasty, 5-1, +10, 5

3. Guangzhou Charge, 4-2, +1, 4

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 2-4, -4, 2

5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -5, 2

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 1-5, -9, 1

7. Hangzhou Spark, 1-5, -10, 1

