Dominic Thiem pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami Open

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem said Monday that he has withdrawn from upcoming tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.

The Austrian injured his right wrist in June and hasn’t played since. Once No. 3 in the world, Thiem is now ranked 50th.

The BNP Paribas Open begins this week at Indian Wells in the southern California desert. The Miami Open is later this month.

Thiem said he will look to return in April during the clay-court season.

“The wrist is perfectly fine, the hand is getting better and better but still I decided to pull out of Indian Wells and Miami and to start on the clay court,” Thiem said in a video.

“It’s still the surface where I feel most comfortable so I think it’s the perfect time to start there.”

Thiem had hoped to return for January’s Australian Open but pulled out of the Grand Slam event.

The 28-year-old Thiem won the Indian Wells title in 2019 and the U.S. Open in 2020. He has won 17 career titles.

