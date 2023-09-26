Dodgers’ offense returns in time for DH split with Rockies

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman homered among his two hits, James Outman added four hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-2 to gain a split of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday in Denver.

Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez had three hits each, and Freeman, Chris Taylor and David Peralta added two hits apiece for Los Angeles (97-60). The Dodgers pulled away with a five-run second inning.

Dodgers starter Bobby Miller (11-4) allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out nine in seven innings.

Elehuris Montero homered and finished with two hits and Nolan Jones and Charlie Blackmon also had two hits for Colorado (57-100), which won the opener 4-1.

The Dodgers struck first against Rockies starter Ryan Feltner in the second. Muncy, Outman and Hernandez opened the inning with consecutive singles to load the bases. Peralta hit a two-run single, and Kolten Wong’s groundout put runners on second and third.

Amed Rosario singled to first to bring home Hernandez, and Rosario stole second to again put runners on second and third with one out. Peralta and Rosario scored on Taylor’s single to make it 5-0.

Feltner (2-4) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk in three innings. He didn’t record a strikeout.

Los Angeles padded the lead in the fifth. Muncy led off with a single, Outman followed with a single to first and Muncy went to third on a throwing error. Muncy scored on Hernandez’s sacrifice fly, and Outman came home on Wong’s single to make it 7-0.

Montero put Colorado on the board when he homered on Miller’s first pitch of the bottom of the fifth, his eighth of the season.

The Dodgers answered in the sixth inning. Taylor led off with a walk and Freeman homered into the Rockies’ bullpen in right-center. It was his 27th of the season.

The Rockies made it 9-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Blackmon led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a single by Jones. Los Angeles scored again in the seventh when it loaded the bases with one out and Will Smith’s sacrifice fly scored Wong.

Muncy added an RBI single in the ninth.

–Field Level Media