Dodgers’ Max Muncy says elbow healed, ready to play

Oct 3, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) makes a tag against Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jace Peterson (14) on a throw from Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Muncy left the game with an apparent injury to his left arm.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy said he expects to be fully recovered from an elbow injury and in the starting lineup on Opening Day — whenever that is and at whatever position.

Muncy sustained a left elbow injury in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 3 in a collision at first base with Milwaukee’s Jace Peterson and missed the entire postseason. Although the team didn’t initially confirm the severity of the injury, Muncy said in November that it was a torn ulnar collateral ligament that didn’t require Tommy John surgery.

In a recent guest appearance on AM 570 LA Sports radio in Los Angeles, Muncy said he was on track to play on Opening Day on March 31 — a date indefinitely moved because of the MLB lockout amid contract negotiations.

“I think even before the lockout it was looking like I’d be ready for Opening Day,” said Muncy, a two-time All-Star. “I still think we’re on track for that now. It’s feeling strong and healthy. It’s a little stiff, but that’s to be expected. We’re working through it and it should be good to go.”

Muncy, 31, had emerged as the Dodgers’ first baseman over the past few seasons, but he also can play second base and third base. With the departure of shortstop Corey Seager to the Texas Rangers in free agency, the Dodgers will need to shuffle their infield, moving Trea Turner from second base to shortstop. Muncy said he wouldn’t mind a move to second base.

Especially if that means the Dodgers sign Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, a free agent who is at the top of a lot of teams’ wish lists.

A Southern California native, Freeman won the National League MVP award in 2020 and the World Series with the Braves in 2021. A five-time All-Star, he’s a career .295 hitter with 271 home runs and 941 RBIs in 11-plus seasons in Atlanta.

Muncy said he’s always most enjoyed second base and would be happy to slide over to make way for Freeman.

“Imagine how dangerous we’d be if we get him in that lineup. It makes me really excited,” he said.

Muncy hit .249 last season and led the Dodgers with 36 home runs and 94 RBIs.

