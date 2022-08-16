DK Metcalf thought about getting traded before $72 million extension with Seattle Seahawks

Back in July, the Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf came to terms on a new contract extension.
Per NFL.com, Metcalf suggested that he used the threat of a “hold in” to general manager John Schneider to get both parties closer to an agreement.
The hold-in tactic means a player has reported to the camp but not participating until an agreement is reached. It is becoming standard tactic players around the league use to help get contract negotiations pointed in the right direction, and for Metcalf, it worked.
“We knew he was a guy that was going to be here; we had to have here for a long time in order for us to provide for the (fans) a championship team,” Schneider said.
Seahawks and Metcalf agreed to a three-year extension of $72 million. The contract includes a signing bonus of $30 million, the largest for a wide receiver, and a guaranteed total of $58 million. Metcalf’s fully guaranteed money has since been surpassed by 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who received a three-year extension worth $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing. By April 1, 2023, $58.17 million of the deal will be guaranteed, according to NBC Sports.
The maximum value of Samuel’s contract is $73.5 million and $23.85 million APY (average per year).
DK Metcalf reveals how close he was to asking out of Seattle
Metcalf recently called into The Rich Eisen Show and was asked how close was he to requesting a trade from Seattle.
DK Metcalf on the direction of the Seattle Seahawks
The Pro Bowl wide receiver believes that despite the Seahawks losing Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner this offseason, 10 other players are still on the field on each side. Things won’t change that drastically for Seattle, even though it will be a different makeup.
Last season for the Seahawks, Metcalf recorded 75 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns.