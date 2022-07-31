Deebo Samuel lands massive $71.6 million contract extension with San Francisco 49ers

Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have been at odds throughout the offseason.

A second-round pick out of South Carolina back in 2019, Samuel had requested a trade ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft in April. There were issues with both his role on the team and contract talks.

That’s now all settled. Accoding to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Samuel has inked a three-year, $71.6 million contract extension with San Francisco. The deal includes $58.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 yards, 18.2 average (league-best), 365 rushing yards, 1,770 total yards, 14 TD

To say that Samuel has earned this absolutely huge pay day would be an understatement. He’s one of the primary reasons San Francisco earned a trip to the NFC Championship Game a season ago. He’ll now get paid like it.

Deebo Samuel and the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

This comes after multiple young receivers inked contract extensions during the offseason. Samuel’s $23.9 million average salary makes him the seventh highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: $30 million

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: $28 million

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: $27.25 million

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: $26.7 million

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: $25 million

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: $24 million

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: $23.9 million

We’ll have further updates on the details of the contract. For now, young quarterback Trey Lance will have his top target back on the practice field starting Monday.