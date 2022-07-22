Deebo Samuel contract extension ‘not imminent’ for San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel wants to become one of the highest paid players in the NFL. While there seemed to be some positive momentum, it appears the two sides aren’t close to getting what they want.

Samuel and the 49ers’ organization have dealt with plenty of offseason drama. Samuel demanded a trade, not happy with his usage in the Kyle Shanahan offense and he wanted to play elsewhere. While San Francisco explored its options, nothing materialized during the 2022 NFL Draft and the front office made it clear a trade wasn’t coming.

Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, 64% catch rate, 365 rushing yards, 14 TD

The 26-year-old still isn’t entirely pleased with his current situation. However, the All-Pro offensive weapon attended minicamp and will participate in 49ers’ training camp. While that added some fuel to previous reports that an extension could happen, it appears fans shouldn’t be getting their hopes up for anything in the near future.

During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, insider Tom Pelissero shared that no deal is imminent for the 49ers and their star wideout.

“At this point, there is absolutely nothing that is imminent” Tom Pelissero on possible Deebo Samuel contract extension

Samuel and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf are the last of the star wideouts seeking to get paid. Terry McLaurin, A.J. Brown, Mike Williams, Christian Kirk, Michael Gallup, Chris Godwin and D.J. Moore all signed lucrative deals this year.

San Francisco is in no danger of losing Samuel anytime soon. While he is set to hit the open market next spring, the 49ers can prevent that by using the franchise tag on him. He could become a summer holdout in 2023 by refusing to sign the franchise tender, but San Francisco would still have leverage.

Ultimately, it would be a surprise if the two sides failed to reach an agreement on an extension at some point in the next year. Samuel is far too valuable to Shanahan’s offense and he is a must for quarterback Trey Lance to have a better chance at reaching his potential.

