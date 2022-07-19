Deebo Samuel contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers could be nearing

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was seen heading back to the Bay Area earlier this week. It’s a clear indication that the unhappy star will report for the start of 49ers training camp on July 27.

We now have some more information on Samuel’s status courtesy of his trainer. A video is making its rounds on social media. In said video, the trainer is with Samuel and says “he’s about to get paid.”

As you likely already know, Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers earlier this offseason. The request came at a time that the former second-round pick is considered vastly underpaid following a breakout 2021 campaign with San Francisco.

Deebo Samuel contract: 4 year, $7.25 million; free agent following 2022 season

Unlike Nick Bosa’s ongoing extension talks with the 49ers, this has to be considered a high priority. Samuel is slated to become a free agent after the 2022 season. Bosa won’t hit the market until following the 2023 campaign.

While Samuel did not drop his trade request prior to reporting to minicamp back in June, the 49ers have maintained that everything will work itself out. There’s also been a positive trend in this situation in recent weeks.

Related: Deebo Samuel and NFL’s top-100 players of 2022

Will Deebo Samuel get a contract extension ahead of training camp?

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The three-year, $71 million contract Terry McLaurin signed with the Washington Commanders back in late June might have jumpstarted this process.

Said contract came after A.J. Brown inked a four-year, $100 million “extension” with the Philadelphia Eagles following his draft day trade from the Tennessee Titans. It seems as if the 49ers and Samuel could find some sort of a happy medium.

Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, 64% catch rate, 365 rushing yards, 14 TD

Samuel outperformed both McLaurin and Brown a season ago. Though, it must also be noted that he put up a mere 391 receiving yards during an injury-plagued 2020 campaign that saw the former South Carolina standout miss nine games.

Either way, it seems like things are trending in the right direction for Deebo Samuel and the 49ers. It’s a necessity in San Francisco with young quarterback Trey Lance slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers’ starter in 2022.