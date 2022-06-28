Optimism surrounding Deebo Samuel contract extension with San Francisco 49ers

The Deebo Samuel contract situation with his San Francisco 49ers is one of the NFL’s biggest storylines with less than a month to go before training camps open.

It was immediately ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft back in April that Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers. At that point, it seemed that the two sides were far apart in contract talks. Even as recent as June 10, reports indicated that Samuel had not rescinded his trade request.

We now have more information on this via NFL insider Aaron Wilson over at Pro Football Network. Apparently, there’s renewed optimism that a Deebo Samuel contract extension will get done at some point soon.

This report comes on the same day that Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin agreed to a whopping three-year, $71 million contract extension with $53 million guaranteed.

McLaurin had joined the likes of DK Metcalf and Samuel in being a holdout during voluntary off-season acivities as the NFL wide receiver market continues to change on a near never-ending loop.

Related: San Francisco 49ers schedule and game-by-game predictions

What a Deebo Samuel contract extension will look like

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

McLaurin received $23.67 million annually — making him the seventh highest-paid wide receiver in a per-year basis. Said market is headlined by Tyreek Hill ($30 million) and Davante Adams ($28 million) after the two were part of separate blockbuster trades during the spring.

As for Samuel, he’s obviously underpaid in the grand scheme of things as the former second-round pick from South Carolina continues to play under his rookie deal.

Deebo Samuel contract: 4 years, $7.25 million; free agent after 2022 season

Samuel, 26, has more than lived up to expectations in three seasons with the 49ers. He was their best weapon for a team that earned a trip to the NFC Championship Game a season ago. In three playoff appearances, Samuel tallied 291 total yards and two touchdowns. This came after a stellar regular season.

Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards, 14 total TD

It stands to reason that any new deal for Samuel would come in higher than what McLaurin got from the Commanders. Roughly $25 million annually seems to be in the cards here.

Whether it’s a three-year deal or something more long-term, that would make Samuel one of the five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL today.