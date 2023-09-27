fbpx
Published September 27, 2023

Diamondbacks designate RHP Zach Davies for assignment

Arizona Diamondbacks Zach Davies (27) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 9, 2023.
Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Diamondbacks designated veteran starting pitcher Zach Davies for assignment on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old right-hander had a $5.5 million mutual option for 2024 that included a $300,000 buyout.

Davies finished 2-5 with a career-high 7.00 ERA in 18 starts this season as opponents batted .295 against him.

He is 60-58 with a 4.36 ERA in 200 games (all starts) with the Milwaukee Brewers (2015-19), San Diego Padres (2020), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Diamondbacks.

Arizona recalled right-hander Justin Martinez from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

Martinez, 22, made his debut on July 7 and has a 14.63 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Diamondbacks.

–Field Level Media

