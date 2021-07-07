Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull has setback, shuffled to 60-day IL

Jun 4, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull (56) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday after experiencing a setback in his throwing program.

Turnbull has been sidelined with a forearm strain following his last start on June 4.

“In his throwing program, he’s taking a step backwards. He’s still feeling symptoms, they’ve re-emerged,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “So we’ve got to go back through the battery of tests. … But it looks like he will have to be shut down for a little bit in his throwing program given the symptoms he’s feeling.”

Turnbull, 28, is in his fourth season with Detroit and is 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA. In nine starts, he has struck out 44 batters and walked 12 over 50 innings.

On May 18, Turnbull no-hit the Mariners in Seattle in a 5-0 win.

In his career, Turnbull has an 11-25 record and a 4.25 ERA. That includes a 3-17 (4.61 ERA) record in 2019.

Also on Wednesday, Detroit activated utility player Niko Goodrum (finger) off the injured list and purchased the contract of left-hander Ian Krol from Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers also placed rookie outfielder Daz Cameron (sprained right toe) on the injured list and optioned reliever Bryan Garcia to the Mud Hens.

Goodrum, 29, is batting .216 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 59 games this season.

Krol, 30, last pitched in the majors in 2018. He owns an 8-6 record with a 4.50 ERA in 225 career relief appearances with the Washington Nationals (2013), Tigers (2014-15), Atlanta Braves (2016-17) and Los Angeles Angels (2018).

Cameron, 24, was injured after he ran into the wall while chasing flyballs prior to the start of the series opener against the Texas Rangers. The move was made retroactive to Monday.

He is batting .207 with three homers and nine RBIs in 18 games this season.

Garcia, 26, owns a 1-1 record with two saves and a 7.31 ERA in 32 relief appearances this season.

–Field Level Media