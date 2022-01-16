Deshaun Watson to New York Giants generating smoke

The Deshaun Watson saga has been a rollercoaster ride from the very start. After not playing a single snap in 2021, the star quarterback is fully expected to be traded at some point during the 2022 offseason. Despite the Houston Texans showing some recent interest in hiring Brian Flores as their next head coach, there’s another team that’s reportedly piqued Watson’s interest.

According to Jordan Schultz, who hosts the Pull Up Pod with star basketball guard CJ McCollum, it’s believed Watson has expressed a strong desire to land in the Big Apple with the New York Giants.

Developing story: Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores have been in constant communication trying to navigate a scenario where they go to the same team, per sources. Watson “trusts and likes” Flores and has been adamant internally that he’d like to play for him next season. https://t.co/HhBScUy85m — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 15, 2022

Obviously this scenario is dependent on Flores being hired by the Giants. While he already has several suitors, including Watson’s current team the Houston Texans, Flores has also been pursued by the Chicago Bears. Flores is seen as a top candidate after being let go from the Miami Dolphins, we’ll see what other teams will request an interview.

Deshaun Watson’s ties to New York could lead him to Giants

Watson, I’m told, spends part of his off-season in NYC and has established business connections and friendships there as well. All of which he feels, understandably so, will be advantageous while playing for the #Giants. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 15, 2022

The Giants have yet to hire their general manager, who will ultimately make the next decision to hire their head coach. Once their GM is determined, Flores will likely receive an interview from the Giants as well.

Watson controls his destiny by having a full no-trade clause. With him being linked to the Dolphins when Flores was there, it’s possible Flores is the missing link to Watson’s next landing spot. If the Giants can beat everyone else to the punch for the coach, they may also be in the driver’s seat to land Watson.

The Giants also have the advantage of having the fifth and seventh selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, which should appeal to a Texans organization searching for their face of the franchise. They can also offer Daniel Jones, who still holds potential as the sixth overall selection in 2019. For the Texans, the idea of sending Watson to an NFC team as opposed to an AFC team they will directly have to compete with has to be more appealing than the previously rumored trade to the Dolphins.

If the sources close to Schultz are accurate, Giants fans could be looking at an entirely new team next season. Yet it’s tough not to get excited about the prospect of a three-time Pro Bowl QB taking the reins for a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2011.