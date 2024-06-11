Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson puts critics on blast

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson promises to be under a microscope this coming season. Watson is playing under a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract and has not lived up to expectations in two seasons with Cleveland after being acquired from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade.

The backdrop here includes off-field issues. Following his trade from Houston to Cleveland, Watson settled out of court with 20 women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Obviously, the Browns are expecting more of Watson moving forward.

In talking to media during Browns mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Watson seemingly put critics on blast.

“I don’t get involved with people trying to rate me places where they think I’m at the bottom of the list, you know, it is what it is,” Deshaun Watson said, via Pro Football Talk. “If I was at the bottom, no one would talk about me. So, obviously, if anyone is talking about me, continue to talk about me, then I must be pretty damn good.”

Related: Ranking Deshaun Watson among NFL starting QBs

The time is now for Deshaun Watson to show up

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Talking a good game is one thing. Actually performing at a high level is a completely different story. In two seasons with the Browns, Watson just has not done that.

The former first-round pick from Clemson has started just 12 games in two seasons with Cleveland. He’s thrown 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions during that span. He played just six games this past season due to injury and six back in 2022 due to a suspension for the aforementioned off-field issues.

Despite Watson’s injury issues a season ago, Cleveland made a surprise appearance in the NFL Playoffs. It has the supporting cast around him. It’s now time for Watson to prove the Browns right.