DeSean Jackson says he’s not retired, wants to play for one of 2 NFL teams

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

As NFL trade rumors and speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. swirls, there are a number of NFL teams looking to add more talent at wide receiver for the rest of the season. If the right team calls, DeSean Jackson is making it clear that he is ready to return and retirement isn’t even something he is considering right now.

Jackson, age 35, last played in the NFL in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. After being released by the Rams in early November, the 5-foot-10 receiver landed in Las Vegas. While he made a few big plays across seven games in a Raiders uniform, he didn’t land with a team during an active offseason.

Injuries across the league have created openings, especially on contenders. Teams like the Rams, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills have all been connected to Beckham Jr. With Cole Beasley retired, there are even fewer options available in free agency for teams seeking players with a proven track record.

DeSean Jackson stats (2021): 20 receptions, 454 receiving yards, 22.7 yards per catch

Appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast, Jackson revealed that he is not retired and wants to keep playing in the NFL. As for what teams he’d consider, the veteran wideout said it would be the Philadelphia Eagles or Packers.

The live podcast, held in Philadelphia, naturally generated some excitement from the crowd in attendance. While Jackson’s tenure with the Eagles didn’t end on the perfect note, he was one of the biggest playmakers in the NFL during his stint in Philadelphia. After being selected with the 49th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Jackson hauled in 379 receptions for 6,512 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns from 2008-’13 with the Eagles.

Related: NFL offense rankings

Jackson certainly won’t be the first player teams in desperate need of help at wideout think of for a potential solution. Will Fuller and T.Y Hilton remain available at the NFL trade deadline should add a number of intriguing options for clubs in need of pass-catchers.

DeSean Jackson career stats: 11,110 receiving yards, 463 rushing yards, 62 total touchdowns

Considering the lack of reported interest in Jackson and how poorly he performed last season in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, it’s very possible NFL teams are making the decision on retirement for him. When he does officially walk away from the game, Jackson’s highlight reel will make him one of the most unforgettable players of his era.