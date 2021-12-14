Odds for Deron Williams vs Frank Gore fight continue to tighten as Dec. 18 bout draws near

Credit: Showtime/YouTube

The betting odds for the next month’s Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore fight continue to tighten as more bets come in for the Dec. 18 bout.

Williams vs. Gore is a fight that has steadily developed interest among gamblers after the boxing matchup was first announced earlier this month. The scrap will take place on the undercard portion of Showtime’s pay-per-view event headlined by the latest installment in the pugilistic journey of YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

Paul’s four-fight run in boxing has always had a bit of a circus atmosphere, so when a matchup between a former NFL Pro-Bowler and NBA All-Star was booked for the event, the matchmaking was on trend for the sort of combat content the uber-popular and brash Ohio-native has been linked to.

Deron Williams vs Frank Gore odds tighten up three weeks out from bout

However, as two names on the card most familiar to casual sports fans, Williams’ and Gore’s first forays into a professional fight has garnered a decent amount of curiosity from the fight fan audience. And that showed in the fact that Oddschecker introduced early betting odds just days after the bout’s announcement.

Williams will enter the matchup with a six-inch height advantage, and a solid combat sports background having been a two-time state wrestling champion and has been training in MMA for the last few years as a co-owner of Texas fight gym Fortis MMA. That experience led oddsmakers to install him as a -225 betting favorite, and Gore a +185 underdog earlier this month.

That was then, and with nearly a month’s worth of bets coming in, and a sizable amount during the Thanksgiving holiday, the odds for this NBA vs NFL battle in boxing have gotten a lot closer. Now, with three weeks left to fight night, the former Utah Jazz star has dropped to a -165 favorite — the smallest favorite on the card — with the San Francisco 49ers great coming in now as a +135 underdog.

For the newbie bettors out there this means if you’re feeling lucky, and plunk down a $100 bet on the former NFL running back, you will have a 42.6% chance of winning an extra $130 (via Oddschecker). However, if you prefer to invest your greenbacks in something a bit safer, a $160 bet on Williams has a 62.3% chance of scoring you (no pun intended) an extra $100.

“This is a seemingly impossible fight to split. Neither fighter has ever been in a professional fight. Williams has a longer history with combat sports, but Gore made a living out of getting hit and staying on his feet. For now, Williams’ size and reach advantages are the biggest tell we have, and as such he’s the favorite. We’ll see if that holds as the fight draws near,” Oddschecker spokesman Kyle Newman said in a statement.

Paul vs Fury will take place on Dec. 18 from inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The card will be broadcast on Showtime PPV and cost $59.99.