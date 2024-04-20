NFL teams reaching out to Denver Broncos regarding trade for star Pro Bowl player

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Days ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, trade rumors are starting to heat up around the league. That includes the Denver Broncos, who hold the 12th overall pick in the first round, but are also in desperate need of upgrading at quarterback.

The Broncos may want to move up in the first round to secure the QB prospect Sean Payton covets most, but not having a second-round selection makes things difficult, leaving the Broncos with a diminished amount of draft capital.

One way the Broncos could launch up draft boards is by packaging the 12th pick plus one of their talented players such as Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton or even All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II. There’s been no indication that the Broncos are actually shopping either player, but there have been plenty of rumors suggesting they’re listening to trade calls.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos have heard from several teams looking to trade for Courtland Sutton. The 28-year-old receiver has been skipping voluntary workouts while he seeks a bigger contract from Denver, but Fowler reports that the Broncos have no plans to trade the 6-foot-4 playmaker.

Still, with Sutton due $13 million in base salary and only $2 million guaranteed, it’s not hard to understand why he’d want a contract adjustment, being that he’s now the top receiver on the roster.

After becoming a Pro Bowl player thanks to recording 1,112 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his second season, Sutton likely has several trade suitors, but that doesn’t mean the Broncos are eager to part with their star receiver. We’ll see if Broncos GM George Paton has a change of heart on draft day if he’s faced with the opportunity to move up for a QB Denver really wants.

