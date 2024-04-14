Denver Broncos insider suggests Sean Payton could make extremely aggressive blockbuster trade in 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Days ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, there isn’t a more quarterback-needy team in the league than the Denver Broncos. Imagine being Sean Payton, looking at the Broncos depth chart, and seeing Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as the only names listed on the roster. Ick.

Stidham and DiNucci, while they’re serviceable quarterbacks, are far from the talent level Payton got to enjoy during his days working with future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees as he did with the Saints.

Of course, Coach Payton isn’t the one in charge of signing, evaluating, or drafting players. That’s on Broncos general manager George Paton, but Payton does have some say in the process. After all, he is the head coach.

While we may not know or see it yet, the Broncos definitely have a plan to improve at quarterback this offseason. Yet, since the Broncos pick 12th, behind the Minnesota Vikings, who are also eyeing their franchise QB of the future, Denver might have to get ultra aggressive to get the prospect they covet most.

According to Broncos broadcaster Dave Logan, orchestrating a blockbuster trade might have been the plan in Denver all along.

“(It could happen) if Payton alone has identified one guy and says, ‘Listen, if we have a chance to get this guy, what are willing to part with?’ If that’s J.J. McCarthy or if that’s, whatever, Drake Maye. … I think knowing (Payton) a little bit, I think if that guy is there and they think they can move up, I don’t think Payton would hesitate to trade next year’s (first-round pick) and the ’26 number one. I just don’t think he’d care because he wants to get his guy at quarterback.” Denver Broncos broadcaster Dave Logan

As other GMs will echo, it doesn’t really matter what price a team pays to get their franchise quarterback. All that matters is A, that you get him, and B, that he develops into a star talent. If the Broncos get a QB who can lead them back to the playoffs, no one will go back and say, “Oh but they paid too much.”

So, while three first-round picks may sound like a hefty price to pay, what’s the alternative in Denver? Starting Stidham? Signing Ryan Tannehill? Neither of these sound like winning solutions, but drafting a franchise player is.

