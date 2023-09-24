Deion Sanders insists Colorado’s Cinderella story isn’t over despite ‘butt-kicking’ loss to Oregon

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The simple conclusion after No. 19 Colorado was blown out, 42-6, by 10th-ranked Oregon is first-year coach Deion Sanders and the rebuilt Buffaloes aren’t quite as ready for prime time as previously thought.

The Ducks dominated in all four phases of the game during Saturday’s Pac-12 opener: offense, defense, special teams and coaching. But if you think one thorough “butt kicking” is about to tone down the confident messaging out of Boulder, Colo., think again.

“One thing I can say honestly and candidly, you better get me right now,” said a confidently nodding Deion in the aftermath of his first defeat at Colorado and his first regular-season college football loss in three seasons. “This is the worst we’re going to be. You better get me right now.”

What the man who has essentially become the Pied Piper when it comes to luring in top college football talent says, there is no reason not to believe him. But clearly right now, the Buffaloes aren’t there.

What they are is better than last year when they went 1-11 and were the doormats of the Pac-12. What the Buffaloes (3-1) aren’t right now is at the top of the crumbling league, and they found that out Saturday against one of the elite teams in the country.

They will find out even more as the toughest stretch of their schedule continues Saturday when fifth-ranked USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams come into town.

“I’m serious, I analyze and I understand what we are up against, what we have and what we need,” Deion said.

And what Colorado needs is more strength and power in the trenches along with a few more playmakers on both sides of the ball, because the talented Ducks (4-0) exposed all their weaknesses Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.

Before the Buffaloes could look up, they were already down 21-0 after Oregon’s first three possessions as Bo Nix and the offense moved the ball downfield with ease.

How much Colorado missed Travis Hunter

The Ducks led 35-0 at halftime, but it felt like it could have been worse as Colorado’s defense offered little resistance and quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the offense offered next to no help. It didn’t help that Colorado was forced to play without star two-way player Travis Hunter, who got knocked out of last week’s game with a lacerated liver.

“Travis is always going to be missed,” Deion said. “He is the best darned football player in college football. How is he not missed?”

The Buffaloes had shown signs of being slow starters in wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. But Saturday, there wasn’t even a hint of a spark.

Oregon completely shut down Shedeur and the Buffaloes’ one-dimensional offense.

“I’ve just got to be perfect from the rip,” said Shedeur, who was harassed all day and finished with 159 yards and one passing touchdown on 23 of 33 attempts while being sacked seven times. “Starting slow, we can’t afford to do that.”

The Ducks overpowered Colorado in all the critical aspects of the game. Nix, who took a step forward in the Heisman Trophy conversation, led an offense that amassed 522 yards compared to just 199 by the Buffaloes. Oregon grinded out 240 yards on the ground, while the rushing offense continued to be the Buffaloes’ Achilles heel after they finished with just 40 yards rushing. In the critical first half they were minus-35 yards on the ground.

The lack of even a hint of a rushing attack made it easy for Oregon and its defensive coaches to put maximum pressure on Shedeur all afternoon.

“They got to our quarterback,” Deion said. “When you get to our quarterback it’s a wrap because it’s not like we are running the ball successfully, so we’ve got to throw.”

‘The Cinderella story’s over’

Deion didn’t sugarcoat the fact his team got its butt kicked. He even took in stride the pre-game jabs Oregon coach Dan Lanning took at him and his team all week leading up to the game.

Deion and the Buffaloes have become a national favorite and top draw after jumping out to a 3-0 start, which included a season-opening win over last year’s national champion runner up TCU. Their flamboyant and bold Pro Football Hall of Famer turned coach has done things his way, completely remaking the Buffaloes roster with 67 new scholarship players while running off most of the returning players from the old regime.

Lanning seemed determined to paint the Buffaloes’ success as more glitz while his team is blessed with more substance. Even ahead of Saturday’s clash of the two unbeaten teams, television cameras captured Lanning telling his team, “The Cinderella story’s over, men. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference.”

Deion just kind of shrugged it off.

“Yeah I have messengers,” Deion said. “But God bless him. He is a great coach. He did a good job. Take their shots, they won. I don’t do that. They won.”

But the always quick-witted Deion wouldn’t be himself if he didn’t have a comeback.

“I don’t say stuff just to say it for a click, contrary to what some may say,” he said from behind his dark shades. “Yeah, I keep receipts.”

Terrance Harris covers college sports for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.