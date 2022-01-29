Damon Arnette arrested again, promptly gets cut from Kansas City Chiefs

This guy just can’t stay out of trouble. Former first-round pick Damon Arnette has been arrested again according to TMZ. No this isn’t old news from a few weeks ago. Arnette was arrested late Friday night for assault with a deadly weapon. He was also in possession of an unknown controlled substance.

Selected 19th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, Arnette was released in November after a video showed him making threats, waving a gun around.

Yet, that didn’t deter the Kansas City Chiefs from signing Arnette to a futures contract on Jan. 20. Now, nine days after signing that deal, the team has released Arnette, wanting nothing to do with him right now.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk points out, the Chiefs let Arnette know, there would be a zero tolerance policy going forward. The moment he slips up, he’s gone. After another arrest in Las Vegas, he’s done in Kansas City too.

Has Damon Arnette played his last snap in the NFL?

Just 25 years old, Arnette has only played in a total of 13 games across two seasons. Now there’s some question as to whether he’ll ever get another chance. He’s already burned a few bridges in NFL organizations, until he can show he won’t be a distraction off the field, there’s a good chance Arnette never sees the field again with a pro football team.

Arnette played a grand total of 403 snaps defensively and another 16 on special teams with the Raiders. But lately he hasn’t shown anything to suggest playing football is at the top of his priorities. Let’s hope Arnette eventually figures things out, or at least can stay out of trouble. For now, he has a lot of legal issues to deal with in the meantime.