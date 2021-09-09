NFL fans react to epic first Dallas Cowboys penalty of the season

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys looked like they had something going on their opening drive of the 2021 NFL season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday evening.

Dallas got the ball at its own two yard line following a Buccaneers punt. Immediately, Dak Prescott proved that rust was not the name of the game. The Cowboys quarterback connected with Amari Cooper from the shadow of his own end zone, ultimately leading Dallas into the Buccaneers’ end of the field.

That’s when a terrible three-play sequence ruined the Dallas Cowboys’ initial drive. It included two dropped passes from CeeDee Lamb and a false start. However, the penalty was the highlight of the first few minutes.

Officials on hand at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay called the entire Cowboys’ offensive line for a false start.

First penalty of the season: "False start, by the entire offensive line." 😂pic.twitter.com/9KPjBo36Lw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2021

That’s impressively bad. It has also defined the Cowboys over the past several years. Fans watching the game from the confines of their own homes had their reactions, too.

NFL fans react to epic Dallas Cowboys penalty

"False start… by the entire offensive line"



Welcome back, NFL! — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) September 10, 2021

“False start by entire offensive line” COWBOY FOOTBALL IS BACK ‼️ pic.twitter.com/SM0TKvZQOk — Lunch Beers (@lunchbeerspod) September 10, 2021

Fans are definitely back in the stands. Whole O-line penalized for false start. Lol — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 10, 2021

“False start by the ENTIRE offensive line.” DALLAS COWBOYS FOOTBALL, BABY. 😞 — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) September 10, 2021

JPP just drew a false start 'by the entire offensive line' by spinning in place at the line. Oh my god that was hysterical. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) September 10, 2021

Leading MVP candidates:



– Both Punters

– The ref who called false start on “the entire offensive line”



– end of list – — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 10, 2021

False start on the #Cowboys “entire offensive line”



Yup, the #NFL season is underway 🤣 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) September 10, 2021