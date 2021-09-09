NFL fans react to epic first Dallas Cowboys penalty of the season

The Dallas Cowboys looked like they had something going on their opening drive of the 2021 NFL season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday evening.
Dallas got the ball at its own two yard line following a Buccaneers punt. Immediately, Dak Prescott proved that rust was not the name of the game. The Cowboys quarterback connected with Amari Cooper from the shadow of his own end zone, ultimately leading Dallas into the Buccaneers’ end of the field.
That’s when a terrible three-play sequence ruined the Dallas Cowboys’ initial drive. It included two dropped passes from CeeDee Lamb and a false start. However, the penalty was the highlight of the first few minutes.
Officials on hand at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay called the entire Cowboys’ offensive line for a false start.
That’s impressively bad. It has also defined the Cowboys over the past several years. Fans watching the game from the confines of their own homes had their reactions, too.