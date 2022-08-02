Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries lands $66.8 million contract extension

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is the latest NFL player to cash in on a big-money contract ahead of the start of the 2021 season.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that it has inked the former first-round pick out of Florida to a three-year extension. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes that the deal is worth a whopping $66.8 million with $34 million in total guarantees. Meanwhile, Humphries earns $21 million in the first year of said extension.

Humphries, 28, earned his first ever Pro Bowl appearance this past season in acting as Kyler Murray’s blindside protector. He was slated to hit free agency next March prior to signing the extension on Tuesday.

It’s in this that general manager Steve Keim and Co. have locked up both their left tackle and franchise quarterback long-term heading into their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 12.

D.J. Humphries contract and the NFL offensive tackle market

One has to wonder if Arizona overpaid to keep Humphries off the market next March. Given what we’re seeing with other top-end left tackles, an argument can be made that this is indeed the case.

According to Pro Football Focus, Humphries committed 12 penalties and allowed seven sacks during the 2021 NFL season. He boasted a 65.5 pass-blocking grade. That doesn’t equate to Humphries being an elite performer in front of Murray.

From a financial perspective, the $22.3 million Humphries is slated to earn annually on his new deal makes him the third highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers: $23.01 million

David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers: $23 million

D.J Humphries, Arizona Cardinals: $22.27 million

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: $22 million

Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons: $18.3 million

With that said, guaranteed money is the biggest indicator here. Williams is earning $55.1 million in guarantees with San Francisco. Bakhtiari’s guarantees come in at $61.5 million with Green Bay. Humphries’ guarantees ranks 10th among NFL left tackles.