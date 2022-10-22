Disgruntled superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer market reportedly nonexistent

Professional soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has made it very clear over the last year that he no longer wants to play for the Premier League’s Manchester United. However, his unprofessional antics in pursuit of an escape from Old Trafford have led to a massive lack of interest from the soccer world to acquire the Portuguese superstar.

In recent months, the 37-year-old football great has done all he can to find his way off the Manchester United roster. In the summer, the rumors of his interest in playing elsewhere began. Then he showed proof of that when he left a preseason friendly early despite Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag requesting that players stay and watch to show support for their teammates.

Then on Wednesday, Ronaldo escalated the schism between him and the club by refusing to be a substitute in their match against Tottenham. he then left the bench and game early without permission. When the Real Madrid and Juventus star made such a decision in July, ten Hag tried to quell the building drama and did not penalize his star player. However, after Wednesday’s latest incident, the coach made a statement by having Ronaldo sit out the team’s match on Saturday versus Chelsea.

The issues with Ronaldo have led many to speculate that, sooner rather than later, Man U will find a transfer partner and happily ship him out of Old Trafford. However, a new report from ESPN claims that has proven difficult.

Manchester United is offering free transfers for Cristiano Ronaldo

On Saturday, the outlet broke the news that the transfer market for Cristiano Ronaldo thus far has been nonexistent. The club has received no offers for their most famous player, despite Manchester United making him available without a fee.

“Sources have said that United, who signed Ronaldo in a €15 million deal from Juventus in August 2021, has not sought a fee for the player in the hope that another club would be prepared to take on his £500,000-a-week contract. But aside from interest from Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal, United has had no inquiries about Ronaldo, with even ambitious and well-funded teams in Turkey proving to be unmoved by the prospect of signing a player who took his club goal tally to 700 (this month).” -ESPN report on Ronaldo’s transfer market

The report adds that sources are hoping a strong performance by Cristiano Ronaldo in this year’s World Cup will increase transfer interest and allow the team to offload him before he leaves on his own when his contract ends in January.

Despite his immense name value, Ronaldo is no longer the player he once was at 37, and it is unsurprising that elite clubs around the world have zero interest in adding an aging diva to their locker room.