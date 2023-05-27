Contenders teams oust Dynasty, Dragons in Spring Stage knockouts

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seoul Dynasty and Shanghai Dragons were eliminated Saturday in the Overwatch League Spring Stage knockout round, losing to Overwatch Contenders teams.

In the lower-bracket quarterfinals of Bracket 1, the Dreamers swept the Dynasty and Poker Face defeated Rhodes 3-1.

The Dreamers opened with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower before the teams settled for a 3-3 tie on Hollywood. The Dreamers followed with 1-0 wins on Shambali Monastery and Colosseo.

Poker Face jumped to a 2-0 win on Antarctic Peninsula, but Rhodes quickly tied the match with a 2-1 win on Hollywood. Poker Face closed the match with 3-0 and 1-0 victories, respectively, on Havana and New Queen Street.

In the same round of Bracket 2, Panthera swept Sin Prisa Gaming and O2 Blast also pulled off a sweep of the Dragons.

Sin Prisa Gaming was unable to muster a point against Panthera, which took a 2-0 win on Antarctic Peninsula, followed by 1-0 triumphs on Hollywood and Shambali Monastery.

O2 Blast ended the Dragons’ stay in the Spring Stage by winning 2-0 on Oasis, 4-3 on King’s Row and 2-1 on Havana.

Knockout Stage play continues Sunday in each bracket.

In Bracket 1, the Dreamers and Poker Face will meet in the lower-bracket semifinal, with the winner facing the loser of Sunday’s upper-bracket final between the Guangzhou Charge and Hangzhou Spark for a berth in the bracket’s grand final.

In Bracket 2, Panthera and O2 Blast square off in the lower-bracket semifinal. The winner meets the loser of the contest pitting Overwatch League teams Dallas Fuel and Seoul Infernal.

The two top finishers in each bracket receive entry into the Overwatch League Midseason Madness tournament.

–Field Level Media