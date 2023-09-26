Colts rise, Vikings head due south in division futures

Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

On the day Anthony Richardson was named starting quarterback for the Colts, sportsbooks set less than optimistic odds for Indianapolis to win the AFC South Division.

But three weeks into the 2023 season, the Colts are atop the division standings, and odds on them staying there shifted dramatically since Aug. 15.

At that time, as Richardson prepared to start – without running back Jonathan Taylor – BetMGM and FanDuel had +550 odds on the Colts winning the South. Before traveling to play the Ravens last week, the Colts were +700 to take the South.

On Tuesday, following Indianapolis’ upset of Baltimore, the Colts were +275 with the Jaguars down from the opening line of -170 at Caesars to +125 at multiple books, including DraftKings.

DraftKings has the Tennessee Titans at +250 and the Texans at +1100.

Also rising are the Miami Dolphins (3-0).

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the consensus favorite for NFL MVP and the Dolphins are the favorites in the AFC East at -135 at FanDuel and -160 at DraftKings, which lists the Buffalo Bills at +165.

Other big movers since the start of the regular season include the Minnesota Vikings and the well-documented dive of the Jets (currently +2800 in the AFC East) without Aaron Rodgers.

A playoff team last season, the Vikings are 0-3 and currently +600 to win the NFC North at DraftKings and FanDuel.

Vegas Insider consensus odds listed Minnesota at +300 before Week 1 behind the Detroit Lions, who remain the favorite (-105 at DraftKings) ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are +145 at FanDuel with the Lions at +100. Winless Chicago is +2500.

–Field Level Media