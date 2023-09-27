Colin Kaepernick asks for spot on Jets’ practice squad

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick, seven years removed from his last NFL action, asked the New York Jets if he could join their practice squad.

The request was made in a letter sent last Thursday to Jets general manager Joe Douglas. Rapper J. Cole posted a copy of the letter to Instagram on Tuesday.

The Jets’ quarterback situation is the subject of massive attention after Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1. Zach Wilson, New York’s starter for parts of the previous two seasons, regained the role, and he currently ranks last in the NFL in completion percentage.

Kaepernick, 35, emphasized in his letter that he is not looking to take Wilson’s job.

“I know that there are currently depth issues at the position, and I’ve heard that the back-up spot is likely to be filled by a veteran Quarterback,” he wrote. “As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.

“I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week. If I were able to fill this role for the team, I believe this allows for multiple things.”

He added that he could help the defense get ready to face mobile quarterbacks in Weeks 4, 5 and 6: the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.

Kaepernick wrote, “Unlike many of the veteran QB’s that have been named in the media, I’ve never retired or stopped training. My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years; Monday through Friday, 5am-8am training on the field and in the weight room. I’ve kept this training schedule without failure for the past 6 years, in hopes that an opportunity will present itself. I say this to give you some perspective on where I’m at physically.”

He signed off by listing as references Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and UCLA coach Chip Kelly, his former head coaches with the San Francisco 49ers; Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Kaepernick played for San Francisco from 2011-16, compiling a 28-30 regular-season record as a starter and a 4-2 mark in the postseason. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season.

His career ended in the 2016 season after he became one of the first NFL players to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racism and police misconduct. Kaepernick’s action sparked a national debate about standing for the anthem.

–Field Level Media