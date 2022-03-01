Cleveland Cavaliers management reportedly has no interest in a Lebron James return

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers fans should not romanticize about a third go-around with local legend and NBA superstar Lebron James.

James and his home state team have a very unique history. They drafted him first overall in the 2003 draft and over seven seasons the teenage phenom turned the lowly franchise into a yearly championship contender. However, he became public enemy No. 1 when he spurned his adoring fans and took his talents to South Beach to play for the Miami Heat in 2010.

Cleveland Cavaliers have a long love-hate relationship with Lebron James

The betrayal was forgiven four years later when James returned home after winning two titles in Florida and eventually brought an NBA finals championship home in 2016. Then James did it again. Leaving Ohio behind for greener and glitzier pastures in Los Angles, where he has been since 2018.

Lebron James stats (2021-2022): 29.0 PPG, 7.9 REB, 6.3 AST

However, things in Lala Land with the Lakers have not been great in year four. As the team has been a disappointment and could be heading to their second losing season with James at the helm. During the All-Star break in Cleveland two weeks ago, the 37-year-old was asked if he would be open to retiring as a Cavalier. A notion he confirmed he wouldn’t be against.

Current Cavs regime has zero interest in a third marriage with James

Well, despite a third marriage not being out of the realm of possibility for James, the current Cavs regime wants nothing to do with the idea. NBA reporter Mark Stein took to his Substack page on Tuesday to reveal the team’s current management does not want the “King’s” assistance in earning the franchise a second championship.

“I believe even more strongly now based on subsequent conversations, the Cavs do not want to do a third LeBron dance,” Stein wrote. “This franchise, this organization, this ownership, this front office, they’ve had to hear for a zillion years, you’ve never done anything without LeBron.”

The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises in the 2021-2022 NBA season. They currently sit in second place in the Central Division and fourth overall in the Eastern Conference with a 36-25 record. The team has been the best defensive team in the league all year, and young guard Darius Garland has taken an All-Star step forward in his third year in the league.

Lebron James net worth: $500 million

The Cavs return to action the NBA Games today schedule Wednesday to play the Charlotte Hornets at home, at 7 PM ET.