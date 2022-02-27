Cleveland Browns mock draft: 7-round 2022 NFL Draft analysis

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns fell far short of expectations in 2021, missing the playoffs in a year many thought they would be a Super Bowl contender. Heading into the offseason, the 2022 NFL Draft will prove crucial in determining if this team rebounds.

Looking at the Browns roster and 2022 free agents raises a lot of questions. Baker Mayfield faces an uncertain future as the starting quarterback, Jadeveon Clowney could walk via the open market and Jarvis Landry isn’t expected back in Cleveland. As a result, the most pressing Browns needs (wide receiver, edge rusher, safety, quarterback) are all at crucial spots.

Before diving into our Cleveland Browns mock draft, we’ll examine their 2022 draft picks.

Cleveland Browns 2022 draft picks

1st round : 13th overall

: 13th overall 2nd round: 45th overall

45th overall 3rd round: 77th overall

77th overall 4th round: 104th and 115th overall

104th and 115th overall 5th round: 154th overall

154th overall 6th round: 191st overall

Cleveland Browns mock draft: Finding playmakers, enhancing defense

Cleveland could go in a number of directions with the No. 13 pick, if they don’t move up or down the draft board. While there isn’t a wide receiver prospect on the Ja’Marr Chase tier of talents, it doesn’t mean there aren’t great players available.

Andrew Berry will also face a choice. He can either grab one of the top pass-catchers available or he can prioritize the defense, snagging a high-end pass rusher. As for safety, that only comes under consideration in the unlikely event Kyle Hamilton slips to Cleveland.

With all of that in mind, let’s dive into our latest Browns mock draft.

1st round, 13th overall: Drake London, WR, USC

Much of the debate surrounding Cleveland’s first-round pick centers on what type of wide receiver it should draft. There are field stretchers (Jameson Williams), slot receivers (Garrett Wilson) and just bonafide starters (Chris Olave). The Browns certainly can’t go wrong, but our personal favorite is Drake London.

At USC, this 6-foot-5 weapon played like the Mike Evans of college football. He could make plays downfield and knows how to create separation underneath. What truly separates him from the rest of this 2022 draft class is his physicality.

According to Pro Football Focus, London made 19 contested catches this past season. Whether he matched up with larger defensive backs or smaller safeties, London consistently won thanks to his massive frame and remarkable catch radius. He will become Mayfield’s go-to weapon, the receiver he can throw a pass in the general direction of and feel confident knowing London will snag it. That’s the kind of wide receiver this offense lacks.

2nd round, 45th overall: Lewis Cine, safety, Georgia

Free-agent signing John Johnson III played fairly well this past season, primarily lining up at free safety. Unfortunately, this defense still ran into plenty of issues due to issues in the secondary. Among the biggest problems, Cleveland missed a lot of tackles (118) and it ranked 22nd in Expected Points contributed by the run defense (-20.07).

Enter Lewis Cine. Georgia’s 6-foot-1 safety should be considered Mr. Fundamentals. He missed just 11 tackles on 159 attempts (PFF) this past season and kept improving as his junior year unfolded. He processes everything going on in front of him quickly, displaying the kind of instincts that come from studying opponents for hours each week. Plus, he also brings the versatility to play deep or come down in the box to help against the run. He’s exactly who we wanted in Round 2 of our Cleveland Browns mock draft.

3rd round, 77th overall: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

Even if the Browns re-sign Clowney, they need more edge rushers. Of the 155 pressures and 43 sacks this defense racked up last season, Clowney and Myles Garrett combined for 82 pressures and 25 sacks. Needless to say, additional depth at the position will help.

Paschal, Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded edge rusher (90.0) in the SEC, is responsible for 34 tackles for loss or no gain in the past three seasons (PFF). If his production isn’t enough, the 6-foot-3 edge rusher brings ideal length for the position and showed the ability to deliver a strong first pop into offensive tackles. Being mentored by Garrett and coached by Joe Woods can unlock the best out of Paschal.

4th round, 104th overall: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Another wide receiver rounds out the top picks in our Browns mock draft. Of course, Moore brings a different set of skills than London. At Western Michigan, the 5-foot-10 receiver displayed exceptional ability to make plays in the open field. Get a quick throw out to him in the flats or on a screen and he’ll make the first defender miss before turning upfield and racking up YAC.

He’s the perfect complement to London, serving as the secondary weapon who wins with elusiveness and lives in the open space he creates through separation from defensive backs. Kevin Stefanski would have plenty of fun scheming up a passing attack with Moore and London.

Addressing remainder of Cleveland Browns draft needs

4th round, 115th overall: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati 5th round, 154th overall: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky 6th round, 191st overall: Otito Ogbonnia, iDL, UCLA

What do you think of our Cleveland Browns mock draft? Let us know who you want to see the Browns draft in 2022.