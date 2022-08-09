Report reveals Cleveland Browns led NFL in attendance percentage with 99.2% in 2021

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns franchise has had its fair share of ups and downs in its 72 years of history. Recently we’ve seen more lows than highs, but even Browns fans would tell you, their current trajectory is a million miles ahead of the valleys seen during their 17-year playoff drought.

Last season saw the Browns fall just shy of the playoffs with an 8-9 season after breaking that vaunted playoff streak spanning from 2003 to 2019. But you would never know the Browns have struggled in recent time based off their attendance during the 2020-21 season.

According to Fox Sports, FirstEnergy Stadium had the highest attendance percentage of all 32 teams last season, leading the way with 99.2% of the arena filled with spectators.

Here’s the top-ten, along with their home and away attendance totals for 2021:

Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium – 99.2% – 1,160,004 New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – 98.5% – 1,150,306 Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – 98.1% – 1,187,786 Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – 97.6% – 1,110,828 Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – 97.5% – 1,141,157 Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – 97.3% – 1,192,945 Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – 97.2% – 1,079,841 Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High – 97.1% – 1,243,881 Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium – 96.9% – 1,118,294 Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – 1,081,420

SoFi Stadium opened in 2020 and Rams fans have had no issue filling up the arena ever since. Of course, it helps that the Rams won the Super Bowl and had a stacked roster filled with stars on both sides of the ball.

But the Browns at No. 1? That’s a surprise. If there’s one thing that’s never been in question, it’s the Dawg Pound’s passion for football. When they field a competitive roster, their fanbase shows up in droves.

Will any of this change with Deshaun Watson coming aboard? We’ll have to wait and see.

