CJ Abrams’ tiebreaking double lifts Nationals over Royals

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Abrams’ two-run double rallied the Washington Nationals to a 4-2 win over the host Kansas City Royals on Saturday afternoon.

One day after scoring eight sixth-inning runs in a come-from-behind victory, the Nationals again rebounded from a sixth-inning deficit, scoring four as Abrams’ bases-loaded double broke a 2-2 tie.

The Nationals were hitless until Jeimer Candelario’s leadoff double in the fourth against Royals starter Brady Singer, who worked around three walks, striking out six, as the Nationals were 0-for-8 with runners-in-scoring-position over the first five innings.

Washington chased Singer in the sixth when Candelario singled and Corey Dickerson delivered his 1,000th career hit, an RBI double. Candelario and Dickerson each had a pair of hits.

The Nationals continued the rally against Royals reliever Josh Taylor (1-3) as Keibert Ruiz singled to score Dickerson, tying the game.

Without retiring a batter, Taylor allowed two hits and walked the bases full before Abrams drilled a 2-2 fastball on one hop off the right-field wall for a 4-2 Nationals’ lead.

Taylor has retired just three of his last 10 batters faced and five have scored.

The Royals opened the scoring on a two-out wild pitch in the first inning and Salvador Perez made it 2-0 in the third with a solo shot to left, his 12th home run and ninth May homer.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray exited after throwing 91 pitches over four innings, including 34 in the fourth.

Kansas City left the bases loaded in the fourth and went hitless in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position against Gray. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks, striking out four.

Mason Thompson (3-2), the first of four Nationals relievers, earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief and Kyle Finnegan picked up his 11th save with a scoreless ninth. The Royals managed just three singles over the last six innings.

Washington has won 5 of 7.

Kansas City has dropped 11 of 14 and fell to 7-21 at home.

— Field Level Media