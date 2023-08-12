Even though several key players like Christian Wood remain unsigned, the biggest dominoes have already fallen in NBA free agency. But that doesn’t mean teams have stopped trying to find ways to improve the roster. The offers haven’t materialized for Wood yet, but there’s one big trade that could help lead to a solution.

The Miami Heat are still being looked at as the favorites in a potential Damian Lillard trade and The Athletic’s Jovan Buha indicates Wood is keeping his eye on the situation from afar. Depending on what the possible trade package looks like, Wood may have a desire to take his talent to Miami too.

“Christian Wood, from my understanding, is interested in a potential role in Miami—depending on what players are involved in that [Dame] trade. If they add Nurkić I think that frontcourt is set. If they don’t & get rid of Jović, can Wood come in & outplay Love & Bryant?” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha on Christian Wood

Wood entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 2015, signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s played for seven different teams since, most recently with the Dallas Mavericks. Standing in at 6-foot-10, Wood plays both power forward and center and has shown an ability to score at all three levels.

Still just 27, Wood has yet to reach the postseason in his NBA career. A chance to join Lillard, plus Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on an Erik Spoelstra-coached team may be too enticing to turn down, even if the Heat don’t have much to offer in salary, being just $2 million away from the second salary cap spending apron when more taxes occur. Wood may very well have interest in Miami, but according to Buha, a Lillard trade would have to happen first.

