San Francisco 49ers reportedly planning to reduce workload for Christian McCaffrey in 2023

The San Francisco 49ers paid a hefty price to acquire running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last season. One year later, San Francisco reportedly plans to protect its investment in McCaffrey with an adjusted workload.

McCaffrey, entering his age-28 season, is a two-time All-Pro selection. Drafted with the No. 8 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he was the focal point of Carolina’s offense early in 2022. When the Panthers decided to retool the roster, McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco for second, third and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Christian McCaffrey stats 2023 (Carolina Panthers): 14.2 carries per game, 65.5 rush ypg, 4.62 ypc, 5.5 receptions per game, 46.2 receiving yards per game, 5.7 yards per touch, 85% offensive snaps played

After playing a small role in his 49ers’ debut, McCaffrey became the featured running back in San Francisco. With injuries at quarterback hurting the 49ers’ passing offense, head coach Kyle Shanahan built his scheme around McCaffrey’s versatility and it led San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game.

With McCaffrey under contract through 2025 and the 49ers’ organization wanting to protect its most important offensive weapon, it appears McCaffrey’s workload will be adjusted this fall.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the 49ers intend to take McCaffrey off the field more frequently in 2023, especially in comparison to how reliant the Panthers were on him previously. San Francisco is doing this with the hope that it reduces the wear and tear on McCaffrey’s body.

After playing in all 16 games in 2018 and ’19, handling 729 touches in two seasons, McCaffrey only played in 10 combined games over his next two years in Carolina. Durability became a recurring with, with soft-tissue injuries often sidelining the All-Pro running back.

With McCaffrey on the field less than before, running backs Elijah Mitchell and Tyrion Davis-Price should have more opportunities. Mitchell averaged 6.2 yards per carry last season on 45 attempts and Davis-Price was one of the biggest standouts at the 49ers’ training camp.