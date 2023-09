Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout withdrew from the Fortinet Championship ahead of Friday’s second round due to a wrist injury.

The 29-year-old South African carded a 3-over-par 75 in Thursday’s opening round in Napa, Calif.

Bezuidenhout is a three-time winner on the European tour, most recently at the South African Open in December 2020.

–Field Level Media