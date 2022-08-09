Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale suffers season-ending injury in bike accident

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale will miss the remainder of the 2022 MLB season following an injury suffered during a bike accident on Saturday.

Sale, who was already on the injured list with a fractured left finger, fell off his bike on Saturday and fractured his right wrist. Diagnosed as a right distal radius fracture, Boston’s ace underwent immediate surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

The team announced that he will be cleared to return for 2023 spring training, throwing without any limitations.

It’s been a disastrous season for the 33-year-old southpaw. He was diagnosed with a stress fracture on the right side of his rib cage in March, which sidelined him until the middle of June. After making three rehab starts, he finally rejoined Boston’s rotation on July 12.

Sale’s poor luck returned in his second start of the 2022 season. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks drilled a 106.7 mph liner off the southpaw’s hand, forcing him to leave the game. Tests determined that Sale suffered a broken pinky, but the team hoped he could return in September.

Chris Sale stats (2021-’22): 3.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57/13 K/BB, 48.1 innings pitched

Days after he played catch for the first time since the injury, Sale was biking when the accident happened. The Red Sox have paid Sale $60 million over the past two seasons, all coming after he missed 2020 due to Tommy John surgery.