Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal has knee surgery

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn tendon in his left knee.

The club expects Grandal to return during the regular season. The White Sox said he would miss four-to-six weeks when they placed him on the 10-day injured list Tuesday but did not offer a new timeline post-surgery.

Without Grandal, the White Sox started Seby Zavala on Wednesday after recalling him from Triple-A Charlotte.

Grandal suffered the injury during his at-bat in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Batting right-handed, he spun after checking his swing and dropped to the ground. He was unable to complete the at-bat and was pinch-hit for by Zack Collins, who went in to catch.

Grandal, 32, is hitting .188 with 14 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .388 on-base percentage in 63 games this season. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $73 million deal, making him the team’s highest-paid player. He’s a two-time All-Star.

