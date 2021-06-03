Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn in COVID-19 protocol

May 23, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn (25) scores after hitting a home run during the top of the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox placed rookie outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the injured list and recalled infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte.

Vaughn was placed on the IL before Thursday’s series opener against the visiting Detroit Tigers in compliance with the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

“Andrew is currently asymptomatic and our hope is that, similar to our other IL placements of this nature, he will return shortly to the active roster,” White Sox vice president/general manager Rick Hahn said in a news release. “At this time, no other players on the roster are impacted.”

Vaughn, 23, is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and 19 runs scored over 43 games.

Sheets, 25, is batting .319 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 23 games with the Knights this season. He has played in 14 games at first base, nine in right field and one in left.

Sheets, the son of former major leaguer Larry Sheets, was Chicago’s second-round pick in 2017 and is a .283 hitter with 30 homers and 192 RBIs in 324 games in the minors. He will be making his MLB debut when he enters a game for the White Sox.

–Field Level Media