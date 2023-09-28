NFL insider confirms Chicago Bears open to finding a Justin Fields replacement sooner than expected

A top NFL insider confirmed that the Chicago Bears did not enter the 2023 season believing that Justin Fields was actually their long-term answer as quarterback.

While the Chicago Bears struggled mightily in 2022 as they lost 14 games, including their final 10, their quarterback gave them a lot of hope about their potential in 2023. In his second year with the franchise, Justin Fields showed solid growth as a passer and showcased why he could be a premier dual-threat when he became just the third QB in league history to run for over 1,000 yards.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today.

That big jump forward in development led many to believe that the Bears were confident the 24-year-old was their franchise signal caller and it’s why they took the bold step of trading out of the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in a year with three legitimate prospects at QB.

Unfortunately, that decision seems to be haunting Chicago as the team has gotten off to a horrid start this season and is the last-ranked team in our latest NFL offense rankings. Yes, it’s still early in the season but the young quarterback has the worst completion percentage, passer rating, and QB rating of his career after three starts in 2023.

It is making many speculate if the team will start making plans for life after Fields, but a new report claims that this was always going to be another prove-it season for the leader of their offense in the eyes of management.

Chicago Bears GM was never sold on Justin Fields as long-term answer at QB

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, NFL insider Peter King told 670 The Score that when he spoke to Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles before this year’s draft, he never was given the impression the team was completely behind Fields at their long-term answer at QB.

Justin Fields stats (2023): 58% Completion, 526 passing yards, 109 rushing yards, 4 total TD, 4 INT

“Never did he say to me point blank ‘Justin Fields is our quarterback forever. He’s got this job. We are committed to Justin Fields forever,'” King said. “These quotes are on the range of ‘Listen, we love Justin Fields. He’s gonna have every opportunity to prove he’s the quarterback of the Bears for the next 10 or 15 years.’ He never said ‘This is his job forever.’ He said ‘We are going to give him every opportunity to win this job forever.'”

For Bears fans that reveal has to be equal parts frustrating and relieving. It makes one wonder why they would trade out of the top pick if they weren’t completely sold on Fields, but at least if he continues to struggle this season they will not maintain an irrational loyalty to him ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft and free agency next year.