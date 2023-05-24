2023 Charles Schwab Challenge: TV schedule, predictions, tee times and more

The PGA Tour returns to Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth after last week’s PGA Championship in Rochester, N.Y.

During the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka secured his third Wanamaker trophy in six years, a feat that has not been accomplished since Jack Nicklaus.

Finishing behind Koepka was Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. Both are competing this week as Scheffler returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking after his runner-up finish.

One of the players who stole the show was PGA Professional Michael Block, who finished tied for 15th and earned his way to next year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

Block, who was the only PGA Professional to make the cut, was even par through the first 54 holes and caught the limelight being inside the top 10 entering the final round. He recorded a slam dunk hole-in-one on the par-3 15th for the only ace of the tournament and scrambled his way to make a 7-foot putt for par on the final hole to finish tied for 15th and a spot in next year’s PGA Championship field.

In addition to making a start at next year’s PGA Championship, Block also received an invitation as a sponsor exemption to compete in this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge as well as another sponsor exemption into the RBC Canadian Open in a couple weeks.

Block is one of nearly 50 players who played last week that are teeing it up this week at Colonial, which is a par-70 course at 7,209 yards.

The course has tree-lined narrow fairways and multiple holes that dogleg that will challenge the field on one of the more difficult courses on the PGA Tour.

The key this week is going to be accuracy and efficiency around the course from greens in regulation to strokes gained: total.

What channel is the Charles Schwab Challenge on?

The Charles Schwab Challenge will be televised between CBS and the Golf Channel.

Television schedule for the Charles Schwab Challenge

Round Date Time (ET) TV 1 Thursday, May 25 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Golf Channel 2 Friday, May 26 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Golf Channel 3 Saturday, May 27 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Golf Channel

CBS 4 Sunday, May 28 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Golf Channel

CBS

Other coverage for the Charles Schwab Challenge

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to CBS and the Golf Channel, the Charles Schwab Challenge will also be broadcasted on ESPN+ and Peacock. PGA Tour Live for the marquee and feature groups can be exclusively found on ESPN+ for all four days of the tournament, in addition to the featured holes at 4, 8, 13 and 16.

The Charles Schwab Challenge will also be on the airwaves of Sirius XM.

Thursday, May 25 (Round 1)

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.ET

Sirius XM: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 26 (Round 2)

ESPN+: 7:45 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Sirius XM: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 27 (Round 3)

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Sirius XM: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 28 (Round 4)

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Sirius XM: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

How much are tickets for the Charles Schwab Challenge?

Tickets for the Charles Schwab Challenge begin at $50 to walk the grounds as prices increase with a private hospitality or club ticket.

In addition, two complimentary tickets will also be available to U.S. Active Duty, Reservists, Retirees. Also, children 15 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Payout for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The total purse for the event is set at $8.7 million and the winner will receive $1.6 million. In addition, the winner will receive 500 points towards the FedEx Cup standings.

Who are some of the top golfers in the Charles Schwab Challenge field?

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Sam Burns defeated his friend Scheffler on the first playoff hole after making a 38-foot birdie putt to get the win. Burns, who carded a 9-under 271 through four rounds last year, had to claw his back into the tournament, down seven strokes, which matched Nick Price’s comeback in the final round in 1994.

However, in the 78-year history of the Charles Schwab Challenge, making it the longest-running non-major event, there has one been one player to successfully defend heir title. That was Ben Hogan all the way back in the first two years of the tournament. Burns does have experience when it comes to defending a PGA Tour title, winning the Valspar Championship in both 2021 and 2022.

Both Scheffler and Hovland are in the field after for second-place last week. Scheffler is one of the many players with Texas ties this week as the most recent Texan to win this event was Jordan Spieth, who is the field this week.

Spieth was forced to miss the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas a couple weeks ago due to a wrist injury. Last week Spieth tied for 29th at 5-over par but did finish the final round in the red numbers with a 1-under 69.

Hovland is one of seven past Hogan Award winners in the field this week. The Hogan Award, which is announced this week at Colonial, honors the top player in college and amateur golf. The other winners that are in the field are Doug Ghim (2018), Maverick McNealy (2017), Patrick Rodgers (2014), Nick Taylor (2010), Rickie Fowler (2008) and Chris Kirk (2007).

A couple of past major winners are in the field including Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa. Rose won this tournament in 2018 while Morikawa was a runner-up in 2020.

5 players who the best chance to win the Charles Schwab Challenge

Jordan Spieth

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the AT&T Byron Nelson two weeks ago, he’ll want to shine this week in the other PGA Tour event in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He tied 29th last week, showing that there is no concern for his wrist.

Surprisingly, it was Spieth’s short game that was a tick off, but being close to home on top of being the tournament’s all-time earnings leader gives him the experience and motivation to be at the top this week.

Tommy Fleetwood

Last week, Tommy Fleetwood led the field in driving accuracy, which is going to be crucial this week with the small fairways. He successfully hit 75% of his tee shots into the fairways and also had a 75% clip in greens in regulation.

Fleetwood, who is making his second start at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finished tied for 35th a year ago. This year, the conditions are expected to be more favorable than a year ago, which puts players, like Fleetwood, in contention as he still looks for his first win on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler

Because of his consistency this season, Scottie Scheffler remains a favorite week in and week out. Scheffler is the first to 10 top-10 finishes this season and leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total.

Like Spieth, Scheffler is another player with Texas roots wanting to have some success. Before finishing second last week, he placed fifth in the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas as he has completed every stroke play tournament this season under par.

Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im enters this week event after missing the cut last week. However, Im has seven top 10s this season, including in three straight starts leading up to the PAG Championship. He finished seventh at the RBC Heritage, sixth in the Zurich Classic team event and eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Im, who’s best finish this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open by placing fourth, is inside the top 15 in strokes gained: total, tee-to-green and approach, which will be for the South Korean this week.

Max Homa

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa finished last week recording every single round a couple strokes above par en route to going 9-over and tying for 55th. Homa, has not quite had the finishes he would’ve like with two missed cuts and two finishes outside the top 40 in his last five last starts, dating back to the Masters.

Homa has to turn things around and put together a stretch from January and leading up to the Masters with five top 10s, including a win at the Farmers Insurance Open. This is the time to get going with two majors left and three months of tournaments, as Homa currently sits in third place of the FedEx Cup Standings. Those three months are going to come sooner than you think.

Related: Max Homa changing golf with the ‘Mamba Mentality’

Charles Schwab Challenge pairings

All times ET; MG: Marquee Group, FG: Featured Group