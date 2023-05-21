Michael Block sinks hole-in-one during PGA Championship

Many golfers, even the best professionals, never hit a hole-in-one in their lives. To do it in front of millions of spectators at the PGA Championship? That’s likely a thrill 46-year-old Michael Block will never forget.

Block, on the 15th hole at the Oak Hill Country Club, did the unthinkable, pulling off the perfect shot on Sunday. The ball flew off Block’s seven iron at a rate of 118 mph, reaching an apex of 97 feet, traveling the full 151 yards needed to find the bottom of the cup for pure perfection.

Here is Block’s hole-in-one.

They don’t get any better than that on the golf course.

Block made the cut at the PGA Championship after spending a large part of his career as a club professional working in Southern California. Now, he has a moment many will never forget.

