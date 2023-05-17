2023 PGA Championship: TV schedule, predictions, tee times and more

It’s major week in professional golf as players prepare for the 105th PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the year.

All the game’s best players, who have had to qualify for this week’s tournament, either through their success in previous PGA Championships, in other majors or in the Official World Golf Ranking, on hand looking to hoist the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday.

This year’s PGA Championship is taking place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. The course is 7,394 yards and is structured as a par-70. The last time the PGA Championship took place at Oak Hill was in 2013 when Jason Dufner won the major.

Since then, the course went through a complete restoration in 2020 in preparation for a new challenge this week. Part of the restoration included new back tees, the removal and relocation of bunkers and a new drainage system.

Oak Hill Country Club, which has hosted six previous majors and a Ryder Cup, will play about 250 yards longer than it did 10 years ago as three holes will be different as a result of the restoration.

There are two par 5s that are longer than 615 yards, seven par 4s that are greater than 460 yards and two par 3s that are 230-plus yards.

The key for the field this week is going to be how well players execute shots, especially off the tee and with their approach shots. As a result, total driving and greens in regulation are going to be critical this week with narrow fairways and small greens.

Justin Thomas won last year’s PGA Championship during a three-hole playoff over Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla. It took a gutsy shot on the second playoff hole, a drivable par-4, where Thomas landed his tee shot on the green and two-putted for birdie.

Among the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking, only Zalatoris, ranked No. 9, is missing the tournament. Zalatoris is out for the remainder of the season after having back surgery.

What channel is the PGA Championship on?

The PGA Championship will be televised between ESPN and CBS.

Television schedule for the PGA Championship

Round Date Time (ET) TV 1 Thursday, May 18 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ESPN 2 Friday, May 19 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ESPN 3 Saturday, May 20 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ESPN

CBS 4 Sunday, May 21 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ESPN

CBS

Other coverage for the PGA Championship

In addition to ESPN and CBS, the PGA Championship will also be broadcasted on ESPN+. The alternate telecast for the tournament can be found on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN2.

The Golf Channel will also have its coverage of the PGA Championship. PGA Tour Live for the marquee and feature groups can be exclusively found on ESPN+ for all four days of the tournament, in addition to the featured holes at 14, 15 and 18.

The PGA Championship will also be on the airwaves of Sirius XM.

Thursday, May 18 (Round 1)

ESPN+: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Sirius XM: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 19 (Round 2)

ESPN+: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Sirius XM: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 20 (Round 3)

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Sirius XM: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21 (Round 4)

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Sirius XM: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

How much are tickets for the PGA Championship?

Tickets for the PGA Championship begin at $194, called the Championship+ Inclusive, which give general access to the course in addition to an all-inclusive food and non-acholic drink selection. The PGA Championship also provides travel packages that combine course access with lodging as well as Ticketless, which have more amenities than the travel packages.

In addition, children 17 and under will receive free access to the grounds with a ticketed adult all week but does not include access to private hospitality venues or clubs. Also, retired and active military personnel with an accompanying guest can also receive free admission this week at the PGA Championship.

Payout for the 2023 PGA Championship

The total purse for the event has not yet been announced. If a PGA Tour player wins, he will also receive 600 FedEx Cup points towards the FedEx Cup standings.

Who are some of the top golfers in the PGA Championship field?

All of the top names are in the field, both from the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Circuit are getting ready.

Last week, Jason Day, who won the 2015 PGA Championship, won for the first time on the PGA Tour in five years at the AT&T Byron Nelson while the two-time PGA Championship runner-up Dustin Johnson won the individual title in a playoff at the LIV Golf Tulsa event at Cedar Ridge Country Club.

From the LIV Golf circuit teeing it up this week, players include last year’s Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, the oldest major winner, Phil Mickelson and two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka. Both Koepka and Mickelson tied for second at last month’s Masters Tournament, finishing behind World No. 1 Jon Rahm.

The world’s top three players, Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, are preparing to win a major on Sunday. Scheffler, who has won twice this season, is looking for his first major victory since last year’s Masters.

McIlroy, who has two PGA Championships, is looking for his elusive fifth major. He has not won a major tournament since the 2014 PGA Championship. In the last 28 major tournaments McIlroy has competed in, he has no wins, 15 top 10s and seven missed cuts.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship, is looking to achieve the career grand slam with a victory. His play will also be decided on his wrist, which he injured during the second round at Wells Fargo.

A few of the game’s best players looking to achieve their first major victory includes Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Max Homa, who currently six at spots 4-6 in the OWGR, respectively.

Official World Golf Ranking FedEx Cup Standings (PGA Tour) 1. Jon Rahm 1. Jon Rahm 2. Scottie Scheffler 2. Scottie Scheffler 3. Rory McIlroy 3. Max Homa 4. Patrick Cantlay 4. Tony Finau 5. Xander Schauffele 5. Jason Day 6. Max Homa 6. Wyndham Clark 7. Matt Fitzpatrick 7. Keegan Bradley 8. Cameron Smith 8. Si Woo Kim 10. Jordan Spieth 9. Patrick Cantlay 11. Viktor Hovland 10. Xander Schauffele

5 players with the best chance to win the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm comes into western New York looking to win the first two majors of the season. Rahm has power and control that will keep him in contention this week battling narrow fairways. Among the field, Rahm leads in strokes gained: approach, and birdie or better percentage.

Rahm who finished second in his most recent start at the Mexico Open, has four wins this season and eight top 10s to his name, including seven top 10s over his last nine starts. The difference maker from Rahm is that he leads the field in approach shots from more than 200 yards, which is going to be key on a long course and a par of 70.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler comes into this week looking to receive his third win of the season, after winning The PLAYERS Championship in March and the WM Phoenix Open in February. For most of the year, and for most of last season, it has been him or Rahm atop the leaderboard.

With Masters and PLAYERS Championship victories to his name within the last 13 months, he knows how to win and has the numbers to back it up. Scheffler is No. 1 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: tee to green and off the tee, while being sixth on strokes gained: approach. Add that to being third on the PGA Tour in total driving, the only thing that Scheffler needs is for putts to fall, which have seen before.

Dustin Johnson

A week before Brooks Koepka finished second at the Masters, he won LIV Golf Orlando, giving him that motivation and energy into Augusta. Last week, Dustin Johnson won LIV Golf Tulsa and is looking to ride that momentum into Oak Hill this week like Koepka into the Masters last month.

When Oak Hill hosted the PGA Championship in 2013, Johnson finished tied for eighth. Johnson has the ability to adapt and adjust to any course. With the history Johnson has in majors with two victories, five runner-up finishes and a third place card among 22 top-10s, he has the opportunity to contend anytime.

Patrick Cantlay

All facets of a player’s game will be key this week, but if there is one thing in particular, it is the driving. On the PGA Tour, Cantlay is third in strokes gained: off the tee, second in total driving, third in scoring average and second in par 4 scoring. As a result, Cantlay has prepared himself to be in contention to win his first major.

In addition, over the last few weeks, Cantlay has built the relationship with his new caddie, Joe Lacava, who happened to be Tiger Woods’ caddie. Having Lacava on the bag gives Cantlay an extra body with experience, especially down the stretch on Sunday.

Related: 2023 PGA Championship: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler popular favorites

Xander Schauffele

Cantlay’s partner from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last month, Xander Schauffele enters the PGA Championship on a high note with five consecutive top 10 finishes, which includes last month’s Masters Tournament.

On a wider scope, Schauffele has a better scoring average in majors than Rahm since 2017. The key for Schuaffele this week will be the driver and his ability to hit fairways. If he can hit fairways and limit difficult shots in the rough, Schauffele can easily contend this week.

PGA Championship pairings

All times ET; a is amateur; FG: Featured Group