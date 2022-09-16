Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has a rib cartilage fracture, could still play in Week 3

The injury to Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed, and fortunately for the team, it may not sideline him for their game next Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After an impressive win in Week 1 over division rivals the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers had to make a quick turnaround on Thursday and take on a perennial Super Bowl contender in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite having a lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were able to overcome the deficit and romp to a 27-24 win. Handing the Bolts their first loss of the 2022 campaign.

Beyond the defeat, the biggest story yesterday was the health of Herbert. Late in the final quarter, Herbert took a big hit to the ribs that had him on the grass writhing in pain. However, despite the impactful blow, the 24-year-old only missed one play and even came back and threw a touchdown pass to get within three points.

Related: Everything you need to know about the NFL Sunday Ticket

The availability of the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for the team’s game next week has been the big question over the last 24 hours. While there is no guarantee that Herbert can suit up in Week 3 versus the Jaguars, the chance of that happening is looking pretty good.

Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert is day-to-day with a rib cartilage fracture

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gave an update on the young star’s situation. Officially, Herbert has what is being called “a rib cartilage fracture.” The team is expected to reassess the injury on Wednesday. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also noted that the head coach admitted that Herbert could practice next week and said the diagnosis was positive and “better than a broken bone.”

As of now, Herbert is listed on the team’s injury report as day-to-day. The fact that Herbert was able to play through the injury and actually threw a touchdown pass is solid evidence that this isn’t something serious. Staley adding that he could return to practice is a major reason for hope that a flak jacket and some deep treatment could keep the team’s franchise QB on the field for the majority of the season.