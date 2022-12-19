Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson arrested over ‘non-violent’ family incident

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested and booked Monday in Massachusetts due to a family issue described as non-violent.

A spokesperson from the Bristol County (Mass.) Sheriff’s Office told Boston 25 News and other outlets that Jackson was booked early Monday afternoon and had a probate court appearance.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson,” the Chargers said in a statement. “We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

The spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the family incident was non-violent.

Jackson is currently out for the season with a patellar tendon rupture he suffered in Week 7.

Jackson signed with the Chargers this March on a five-year, $82.5 million contract with $40 million fully guaranteed after spending his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots.

Jackson was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and had 25 interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 53 pass breakups in four seasons with New England. He played just five games in his first season with Los Angeles and had two pass breakups.

