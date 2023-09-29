Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones arrested

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones was reportedly arrested on Friday morning, the latest in a string of off-field issues surrounding the All-Pro pass rusher since the start of the 2023 NFL season.

As first reported by TMZ Sports, Jones was arrested during the morning in Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada around midnight. While details on the specifics of the arrest aren’t known, sources told TMZ that Jones violated a protective order.

Chandler Jones stats (career): 210 QB hits, 121 tackles for loss, 112 sacks, 34 forced fumbles, 30 pass deflections in 154 games

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Jones’s bail was set at $15,000 and he has a court date scheduled for December 3. The arrest report listed his charge as “VIOL DOM VIOLENCE PTO”, otherwise known as violating a protection order.

The 33-year-old, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been away from the team for weeks. He first reported not being able to access the team’s facility at the start of September, which led to a string of issues and concerning behavior on social media.

TMZ reports that Jones was cooperative with the police while being taken into custody. The NFL veteran’s arrest came a day after he made bizarre comments on social media, making allegations against the team and later he seemed to be in a distraught state.

Las Vegas placed Jones on the non-football illness list on September 20 and the team has given no indication that he’ll return to the field anytime soon. During Jones’s absence, rookie Tyree Wilson and former 2021 third-round pick Malcolm Koonce have seen more snaps.

Chandler Jones contract: $14.244 million cap hit in 2023, $20.667 million cap hit in 2024

Related: NFL Week 4 preview

Head coach Josh McDaniels addressed the team’s concerns over Jones during Friday’s press conference.

“I care for all of them. I think we all do. We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. That will never change. So, that part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and gotten an opportunity to know and worked with. We’re just kind of taking it as it comes here as we’re going through this. We’ll continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there’s not much we can do other than that.” Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels on the arrest of Chandler Jones

While Jones is under contract through the 2024 season, Las Vegas could designate him as a post-June 1 release next spring and create $17 million in cap savings.