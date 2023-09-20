Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Jones hasn’t played during the first two weeks of the NFL season, and now the Las Vegas Raiders have placed the two-time All-Pro defensive end on the rarely-used non-football illness list.

Jones has been at odds with the organization for unknown reasons. He has made several social media posts addressing the issues at hand but has largely avoided going into detail about his current situation. Later on, Jones made another post, saying he was hacked, while deleting the previous tweets.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have continued throwing their support behind Jones, with coach Josh McDaniels previously calling it a “personal situation and a private matter.”

This move is mostly transactional, removing Jones from counting against the 53-man roster. Now that he’s on the NFI list, the Raiders are not obligated to pay Jones his base salary if they do not want to. He can come off the list at any time.

Chandler Jones’s stats last season: 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF, 3 FR, 3 PD, 1 TD

Jones, 33, is going on his 12th NFL season, which has included playing for the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and the Raiders. A four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher with 112 sacks and a Super Bowl win under his belt, Jones is one of the most accomplished veterans in the NFL today.

Four different Raiders have tallied a sack in the team’s first two games, including Pro Bowl sack artist Maxx Crosby. But everyone would agree the team is much better when Jones is involved too.

