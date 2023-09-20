Las Vegas Raiders currently targeting a trade for Josh Jacobs’ potential 2024 replacement

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly one of several teams that are targeting a trade for a player who very well could end up being Josh Jacobs’ replacement next season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-1 as they head into their Week 3 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. While they tallied a key win against division rivals the Denver Broncos to open the season, the team’s performance so far this season has left a lot to be desired. Especially when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners

The offense has many of the team’s biggest stars, and with a supposed offensive guru leading the team, there were far bigger expectations for how the unit would play to start the new season. Unsurprisingly, their vaunted run game from last season has gotten off to a very slow start after Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs sat out of all summer activities due to a contract dispute.

Thus far this season, Jacobs has not given the Raiders reason to rethink their stance on giving him a massive long-term extension after this season, and it seems they could be taking a look at a different former starting running back to eventually replace him.

Las Vegas Raiders reportedly among teams interested in Cam Akers trade

Credit: USA Today Network

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the long-running issues between Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams had hit a head and that the organization had made the bold decision to deactivate him for their Week 2 game and seek out a potential trade with an interested team.

Well, on Tuesday NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that “Several teams have checked in with the Rams about a potential Cam Akers trade, including the Buccaneers, Ravens, Raiders, and Browns, among others.”

It is interesting that the Las Vegas Raiders would consider a move for another team’s unhappy running back. However, with there being a major shift on how much organizations want to pay star running backs there are big questions on if they truly want to invest $12 million or more per season in Jacobs.

Cam Akers stats (2022): 15 games, 188 carries, 786 yards, 7 touchdowns

While Akers has not lived up to expectations after being selected with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he has shown glimpses of his upside, including rushing for 100 yards or more in his final three games last season and tallying three touchdowns.

Cam Akers is a restricted free agent next season (via Spotrac) and would likely cost a third or what it will take to keep Josh Jacobs for next season.