Celtics’ Grant Williams fined $20K for punching basketball

The NBA fined Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams $20,000 for punching a basketball into the stands.

The incident occurred with 1:52 left in a 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in San Francisco.

Williams was standing at the foul line during a break in play when the ball bounced toward him off the backboard. He knocked it into the seats with a closed fist, earning a technical foul and an ejection.

Williams, 24, is averaging 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 28.8 minutes in 26 games (13 starts) this season, his fourth with the Celtics since they drafted him in the first round in 2019.

–Field Level Media